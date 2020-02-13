|
Joseph Marion Chojecki, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away January 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Christine; loving father of Kimberly (Richard Ruebe); cherished grandfather of Lauren, Nicole, and Kristine Ruebe; dear brother to Sylvia Swyndroski; predeceased by his brother Edward (Evelyn) Chojecki; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joe was a Chicago native, served in the Army during the Korean War, and recently moved to San Antonio in 2016. Joe will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. Funeral mass Saturday, Feb. 15, 11am at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Arlington Heights, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020