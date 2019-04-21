Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Rd.
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH BASSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH MARTIN BASSO Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH MARTIN BASSO Sr. Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Joseph Martin Basso, Sr., a resident of Rolling Meadows for 48 years. Born in Springfield, IL on December 4, 1942, it is with great sadness of the passing of my beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, who passed away on April 5, 2019 in Venice, FL. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Lester F. and Edith (Harris) Basso. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara (Dellutri); his children, Joseph Jr., Renee Burke, Adrienne (Steve) Carlson and Ted (Lori) Basso; his sisters, Darlene Witomski, Carol (Kenneth) Michaels, and his brothers, Ronald (Donna) Basso, Lester A. (Theresa) Basso. His grandchildren, Joseph Ill, Jacob, Jaclyn Basso, Ryan, Matthew, Shannon, Sean Burke, Tyler, Trevor, Kelly Carlson, Anthony and Dominic Basso; and many nieces and nephews. Joe served in the US Army. He worked and later retired as a Window Washer for Building Service Systems in Chicago where most of his work was downtown Chicago on the lake front buildings. Joe was selfless, kind and generous and would help you in anything that you'd ask of him. Joe enjoyed camping, fishing, cruises, travels, holidays with his family and spending time in Florida. Joe will be truly missed. Visitation will be 4-8pm Wednesday, April 24th at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Burial will be Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Joseph to . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now