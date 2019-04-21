ROLLING MEADOWS - Joseph Martin Basso, Sr., a resident of Rolling Meadows for 48 years. Born in Springfield, IL on December 4, 1942, it is with great sadness of the passing of my beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, who passed away on April 5, 2019 in Venice, FL. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Lester F. and Edith (Harris) Basso. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara (Dellutri); his children, Joseph Jr., Renee Burke, Adrienne (Steve) Carlson and Ted (Lori) Basso; his sisters, Darlene Witomski, Carol (Kenneth) Michaels, and his brothers, Ronald (Donna) Basso, Lester A. (Theresa) Basso. His grandchildren, Joseph Ill, Jacob, Jaclyn Basso, Ryan, Matthew, Shannon, Sean Burke, Tyler, Trevor, Kelly Carlson, Anthony and Dominic Basso; and many nieces and nephews. Joe served in the US Army. He worked and later retired as a Window Washer for Building Service Systems in Chicago where most of his work was downtown Chicago on the lake front buildings. Joe was selfless, kind and generous and would help you in anything that you'd ask of him. Joe enjoyed camping, fishing, cruises, travels, holidays with his family and spending time in Florida. Joe will be truly missed. Visitation will be 4-8pm Wednesday, April 24th at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Burial will be Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Joseph to . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary