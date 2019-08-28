Daily Herald Obituaries
JOSEPH PERWOZNIK
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon’s Episcopal Church
717 W. Kirchhoff Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
JOSEPH MICHAEL PERWOZNIK Jr.


1957 - 2019
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Joseph Michael "Joe" Perwoznik, Jr., 62, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born in Chicago to the late Joseph, Sr. and Elsie Perwoznik. Joe married his lifelong friend Lori (nee McMillin) and had 2 children Andrew (Erin) and Michelle (George). He was a longtime employee of Prairie Material Company in Bridgeview, IL. He is survived by his children, sister Christine (Michael), niece Veronica, nephew Thomas, aunt Gloria and uncle Walter Kosierowski. He was beloved grandfather to Daniella Johnson. Cherished friend to Diane, many coworkers and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Paul and sister Patricia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21st, 2019 11am at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchhoff Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral arrangements handled by Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd., 330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60195.
