Joseph Michael Sokolowski, age 69, passed away at DuPage Care Center on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes. He was born on June 9, 1950 in Joliet, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Sokolowski, his daughter Anne McKenna, his son, Brian Sokolowski, and 4 grandsons. He is also survived by his 5 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Geraldine Sokolowski. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11 at Arrowhead Golf Course in Wheaton, Illinois from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more information, please call 630-653-5800. In lieu of flowers or cards, Michael's family would sincerely appreciate any donations to be given to the American Diabetes Association in Michael's name .