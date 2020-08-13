WOODRIDGE - Joseph Monarch Lison, 81, passed away on July 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Joe was a former Marine and founder of Phoenix Packaging. He was born to parents Francis and Dorothy Lison on Nov. 26, 1938 in Evanston, IL. He was married for 55 years to Carol Lison who preceded him in death July 10, 2018. He is survived by his four children, Joseph Lison, Michele Markowicz, Kimberly Brown and Christopher Lison. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Nicholas Brown, Olivia Brown, Daniel Lison and Nathan Lison. Preceded in death were two sisters, Frances Molloy and Sidonie Mahony and brother-in-law, Daniel Mahony. He has two surviving sisters, Christine Powell and Loretta Martin. A Celebration of Life for both Joe and Carol will be planned at a later date. Donations welcome to the following: Wounded Warriors
, Misericordia and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.