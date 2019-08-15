|
ELGIN - Joseph P. Oher, age 73, passed away August 13, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. He was born April 16, 1946 in Chicago, IL to his loving parents, Edward and Tobie Oher (Bernstein). Joseph was raised in Northwest Chicago and Skokie. He graduated from Evanston Township High School, Class of 1964. He earned his B.A. in Graphic Design at the University of Illinois - Chicago. Joseph began his TV career as a stagehand and cameraman, covering Chicago sports for Channels 44, 26, and 32. He met many of the greats, including Harry Caray, and spent his time at Wrigley and Comiskey Parks. He later produced the Son of Svengoolie Show in the 80s and 90s, and worked for California shows before retiring in 2010. Loved ones will remember Joseph as a fun-loving man who loved going to car and train shows. He bought and sold antique trucks, and was an active member of the BMW Car Club. Joseph was a collector and had a unique appreciation for everyday vintage treasures, like can-openers. In his free time, Joseph enjoyed baseball and watching black and white movies. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Andrea Erickson, of South Elgin; and his grandsons, Peter Joseph Dombrowski and William Robert Dombrowski. Graveside Service will be held 1:00p.m. Friday Aug. 16, 2019 at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin IL 60120, Rev. Michael Murschel of The Driftwood Center officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019