BUFFALO GROVE - Joseph, of Fox Lake, formerly of Buffalo Grove, left his loving home and went home to his loving father on August 10, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1927 in Hawthorne, New York to Joseph and Joan (nee Collins) Carpenter. Mr. Carpenter worked as an Engineering Manager for Western Electric and AT&T. He was a member of the United States Navy as well as the Knights of Columbus. His interests and hobbies included fishing, gardening and bowling. Joseph is survived by his children Jean Marie (Peter) Lang, John David Carpenter, James Matthew Carpenter, Julie Ann Schmidt and Joellen (David) Letchinger; his 14 grandchildren; his 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his spouse of almost 65 years Jane Carpenter (nee Herrera); his parents; his son Joseph (Elizabeth Calvino) Carpenter; his grandsons David and Dylan Letchinger; his brother Arthur (Rita) Carpenter as well as his sister Kathleen (late Pat) Tanzillo. Visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 where prayers will be said Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:15am processing to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove for a Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019