HIGHLAND PARK - Joseph "Lino" Pasquesi, age 95, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Highland Park Hospital. Born July 9, 1923 in Cadagnolo, Modena, Italy to the union of Federico and Caterina Pasquesi. He served in the Italian Army and on February 15, 1947 in the Church of Monticello he married Erminia Carani and the couple started their family. In September of 1954 the young couple immigrated to America with their one year old son. Residing in Highwood and Highland Park he worked as a construction laborer for Angelo Fabbri Construction Company, Sun Valley Dairy and for 16 years for the City of Highland Park in Maintenance Department until his retirement. He was a member of Saint James Church, Highwood and the Modenesa Society. Beloved husband of 72 years to Erminia. Loving father of Graziano (Carrie) Pasquesi of Vernon Hills. Cherished nonno of Katie (Rich) Formato of Brooklyn, NY, Mary (Matthew) Jercich of Vernon Hills, Julia Pasquesi of Mundelein and Christina Pasquesi of Chicago. Bis nonno of Michael and Mia Jercich. Dear brother of the late Angelo (Nella nee Mucci) and Giuseppina (late Valerio) Lorenzini all of Italy. Fond zio to many. Funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Saint James Church, Highwood. Rev. Thomas F. Baldonieri, celebrant. Entombment followed at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Seguin & Symonds Funeral Home, Highwood. For more information, please call 847-432-3878. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019