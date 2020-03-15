|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Joseph Paul "Bud" Malget, a longtime resident of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, was granted his Angel Wings at 2:20 PM on Monday, March 2nd 2020 (83), after a valiant battle with illness. His final days were spent in his home surrounded by beloved family and friends. Joe was born in Evanston, IL on February 8, 1937 to the late Francie Mary (nee Borre) and Joseph Paul Malget. He was married to his loving wife Nancy R. Malget (nee Jensen) for 57 years; he grew up in Des Plaines, IL and graduated from Maine East High School. He regularly attended First Congregational Church in Des Plaines and then as a member of Saint Colette Church of Rolling Meadows. The family extends a special thank you to all for being an important part of Joe's life. Joe is survived by many family members that brought great joy to his life throughout the years: He was the husband of the late Nancy Ruth Malget; father of Michael J. (Sandra J.) and Kathleen J. Malget; grandfather of Lauren C. Nocek, Derek J. (Elizabeth) and Scott C. Malget; stepgrandfather of Clay J. Criel and Kelly J. (Mark Johns) Criel-Johns; great-grandfather of Kailey, Mia and Abigail Malget; great-stepgrandfather of Madison and Bailey Hoffman; uncle of Bonny (Dan) Koffler, Ken (Karen) Bookwood, brother-in-law to Richard (Debra) Jensen, Lois (John) McGill. The family also wishes to thank care givers for the wonderful care provided to Joseph: Debra, Joe, Lauren. Also to Irina (Inga) Grossu who has become a valued friend of the family. Visitation Saturday, March 21 from 12 noon until time of Service 2 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society Save Them All at bestfriends.org. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020