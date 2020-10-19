1/
JOSEPH PAULUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Paulus, 82, of Bartlett and formerly of Franklin Park and Chicago, husband for 60 years of Carol, nee Ohm, father of Polly (Paul) Grimes, Tracy Paulus, Wendy (Jim) Fredrickson and Ike (Judy); grandfather of Meghan (fiance, Steve Butt), Ben (Katie) Grimes, Victor (Sam), Joey (fiancee Amanda) and Bryce; great grandfather of Owen and Shay; uncle of many; brother of the late Walter and the late Bertha; son of the late Joseph Paulus and the late Carl and Ethel Steinbach, nee Pittelkau. Memorial mass Tuesday, October 20th, 10:30 am at Resurrection Catholic Church 30W350 Army Trail Road Wayne, Il. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to either the American Heart Assoc. or the National Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved