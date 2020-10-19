Joseph Paulus, 82, of Bartlett and formerly of Franklin Park and Chicago, husband for 60 years of Carol, nee Ohm, father of Polly (Paul) Grimes, Tracy Paulus, Wendy (Jim) Fredrickson and Ike (Judy); grandfather of Meghan (fiance, Steve Butt), Ben (Katie) Grimes, Victor (Sam), Joey (fiancee Amanda) and Bryce; great grandfather of Owen and Shay; uncle of many; brother of the late Walter and the late Bertha; son of the late Joseph Paulus and the late Carl and Ethel Steinbach, nee Pittelkau. Memorial mass Tuesday, October 20th, 10:30 am at Resurrection Catholic Church 30W350 Army Trail Road Wayne, Il. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to either the American Heart Assoc.
or the National Kidney Foundation
would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-289-7575.