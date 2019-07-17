|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Joseph R. Dugo, 95, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 60 years, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at ManorCare of Elk Grove. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Violet Dugo (nee Becker) (2007); the loving father of Darlene (Harvey), Sheryl, the late Joey (2014), Denise, Mark (Sarah), and Mike (Diane); cherished grandpa and Pa of Arwen (Tom), Noah (Megan), Brad, Brian, Ian, Amanda, and Clay; dear great-grandpa of Tommy, AJ, Brody, and Sid. He is also survived by his sister Josephine, brother Donald (Margaret) and was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 19th. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS and casual dress is required. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019