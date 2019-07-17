Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH DUGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH R. DUGO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH R. DUGO Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Joseph R. Dugo, 95, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 60 years, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at ManorCare of Elk Grove. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Violet Dugo (nee Becker) (2007); the loving father of Darlene (Harvey), Sheryl, the late Joey (2014), Denise, Mark (Sarah), and Mike (Diane); cherished grandpa and Pa of Arwen (Tom), Noah (Megan), Brad, Brian, Ian, Amanda, and Clay; dear great-grandpa of Tommy, AJ, Brody, and Sid. He is also survived by his sister Josephine, brother Donald (Margaret) and was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 19th. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS and casual dress is required. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now