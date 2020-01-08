|
GENEVA - Joseph R. "Joe" Lacina, age 87, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born December 28, 1932 the son of Joseph and Ludmilla (Polacek) Cejka. Joe graduated from DePaul University - School of Music. In the 50s he began his career touring professionally with bands across the country. He later taught music and English in Berwyn, IL before moving into the broadcast industry. Joe had numerous radio shows in the Chicagoland area before landing a job as a nationally syndicated host for ABC Satellite Network Radio in Mokena, IL and then to Dallas, TX in 1989. He continued to perform in his own jazz and Big Band act, releasing multiple albums across several decades. Joe's solo career and popular radio show grew a large and dedicated fan base. His career and success was only outshined by the love for his family who accompanied him through his travels performances. After retirement, Joe dedicated his years to family, traveling to Europe, and reconnecting with old friends. Joe is survived by his daughter Sandy (Don) Fowler of Geneva; grandchildren Patrick Burke; Craig and Paige Fowler; brothers Robert and Victor (Arlene) Cejka; cousin Betty Horacek; and many other dear nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Raymond, and former spouse Beverly, mother of his children. Visitation for Joe will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the time of his memorial service at 6:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or stopsarcoidosis.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020