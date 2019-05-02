Joseph Rocco Santangelo from Norridge, Illinois, has passed away peacefully on April 30th, 2019 at age 88. Joseph was preceded in death 47 days by his loving wife of 66 years, Marjorie Ann (nee Lacko) and is survived by his children, Mark and Tammy; Rick and Laura Stricklin; Neil; David and Lida Harvey; grandchildren, Brandon, Danielle; Cole, Cody; Miles; Mychael, Kiana; and sister, Elaine Herzeg (nee Santangelo). Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Santangelo. Joe was born on January 28, 1931 to Roman and Jean Santangelo. Joe worked as a Mold Maker in the Tool and Die industry. Joe was an audiophile who enjoyed the latest hi-tech equipment. Joe served as President of the local bicycle club; The League of American Bicyclists, was an avid rock and gem collector and became President of the Earth and Science Club of Northern Illinois. Joe was a member of the Chicago Astronomical Society and built his own high-end telescope to share the beauty of the night sky with friends and family. Joe is now joining Margie, his constant companion and friend since they first started dating back in 1950. A memorial for both will be at a future date in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The in honor of Joe's loving wife Marjorie, https://tinyurl.com/JosephSantangelo. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary