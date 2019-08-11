|
Joseph Ronald Niemiec, age 34, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 12 years. Joseph was the loving son of Kiriaki "Kiki" (Tom) Parnum and Ronald (Barbara) Niemiec; cherished brother of James (Megan) and Jacqueline "Jackie" Niemiec; beloved grandson of Christine "Yiayia" Haralambous and the late Nick Kristikos and Joseph and the late Sharon Niemiec; fun uncle of Lillian Tamburello, Riley Niemiec and Leo and Liam Niemiec. Joseph was born May 1, 1985 in Berwyn, IL and passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lifebridge Community Church 700 W. Liberty St., Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-8254). In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrfillinois.org). Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019