MONTGOMERY - Joseph Ryan Davis was born February 1, 1985 in Elk Grove Village to David and Eileen (nee Ryan) Davis. He died October 13, 2020 in Montgomery, IL. Joseph is survived by his son Joey Bear and mother Nicole Demory; his parents David and Eileen; his siblings David Davis and Bridget Davis and by his grandmother Giovanna Davis. Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Eileen Ryan and Dave Davis. Visitation Saturday October 17, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 1:00 PM until time of the funeral service at 4:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be payable to Brightdirections, for Joey's education fund. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
