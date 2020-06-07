JOSEPH S. COX
LIBERTYVILLE - Joseph S. Cox passed away June 3, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center where he was born 39 years ago. Joe is survived by his parents, Gary and Janet Cox of Libertyville, his sisters, Sarah and Elizabeth (Steve), his companion, Joe; his daughter, Lilith, and cousins, Benjamin, Shane, and Tyler Fuller. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Helen Cox of Libertyville and Peter and Gretchen Teresi of Mundelein. We will miss you Joe! Visitation for Joe will be Monday June 8th from 2-5pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. Sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
