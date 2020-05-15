|
|
Family and friends of Joseph S. Obradovitz, a resident of Schaumburg since 1968, formerly of Chicago, 88, will gather for graveside Celebration of Life Service and interment Friday, May 15 at 1:30pm at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Born Aug. 22, 1931 in Chicago to Steve and Maria (nee Milkovitz), he passed away peacefully May 13, 2020 in Elk Grove Village. Joseph was a proud US Army Veteran serving as a paratrooper in the 47th Armored Infantry Battalion during the Korean Conflict. He loved casinos, dogs and building model airplanes. He retired from School District 54 working as a custodian at Michael Collins Elementary and Mead Jr. High Schools. He was the adoring husband of 44 years to the late Joan (nee Stramel); loving father of Michael, Dawn Davis, Donna Hanetho and Deana (Nick) Verros; fond grandfather of Joshua, Jessica and Ryan Davis; Tyler Jack and Wyatt; Blake and Kacie Hanetho; and Ava, Alexis and Alec Verros; dear brother of the late John (Hertha); fond uncle of William (Christine) and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph's name to either a local food pantry or a . Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020