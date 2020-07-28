Joseph S. Paglia was a retired police officer and detective for the villages of Niles and Westchester, the president of The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Chicago Chapter and an active volunteer for many social causes. He lived his life on his own terms and enjoyed traveling with his RV and motorcycle. He was on a scenic motorcycle ride with his club mates in Texas, when he and two others were taken from us. Joe is survived by his parents, Roger and Luanne Paglia; his son, Joseph R. Paglia; his sister, Gina (Peter) Phillips; sister, Lisa (Mark) Brumwell; nieces, Sophia Phillips and Christina Phillips; nephews, James Brumwell and Oliver Brumwell; former wife, Donna (nee Mack) Paglia; and many friends and loved ones. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29, at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, with private chapel prayer at 9 a.m. followed by an outdoor service, 10 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For information, www.grovememorialchapel.com.