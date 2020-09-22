1/
JOSEPH SACCO
1924 - 2020
HOFFMAN ESTATES - A Funeral Mass for Joseph Sacco, 96, will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington. Please meet directly at the church. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. Joseph was born on February 1, 1924 in S. Arsenio, Italy. He passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Frances Sacco; loving daughter, Tammy (Julio) Gonzalez, dear grandchildren, Julio, Charo, and Joey Gonzalez; fond great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Tyler and Colin Egan; Juliana, Marco, and Tessa Gonzalez; Francesca and Jake Gonzollo. Additionally, he is survived by one brother and two sisters. Funeral arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
