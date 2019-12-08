|
WHEATON - Joseph Scott Morrissey, 80. Joseph was born on February 23, 1939 and passed away on December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Morrissey nee Safran; loving father of Margaret (Scott Cross), Joseph (Victoria) and Michael (Kara) Morrissey; amazing grandfather of Katie and Claire Cross, Nicole, Jack and Quinn Morrissey, Michael, Conor, Dylan and Evan Morrissey; fond brother of Dennis, Mary Moroney nee Morrissey, and Richard and the late Edward and John Morrissey. Joseph attended Loyola Academy, John Carroll University, Maryknoll Seminary and Loyola University School of Dentistry. In addition to his career as a dentist in Wheaton, he was also a 40-year member of the Wheaton Lions, Elected board of trustee for the College of DuPage 1995-2001, President & fitness instructor Glen Ellyn YMCA, Board member and co-founder Community Bank of Wheaton Glen Ellyn, Instrumental in opening the DuPage Community Dental clinic, Instrumental in establishing the Dental Hygiene Program at the College of DuPage, completed 25 Chicago Marathons, and was a United States Navy Veteran, USS Holland. Dr. Joe was kind, generous, loving, and funny and was treasured by his family and many friends. He had a wicked sense of humor and was often known for his outrageous practical jokes. He wanted to be known for a life well-lived and that it was. In his words "He won the race". Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Prayers 10:15 A.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 101 W. Loop Rd., Wheaton. Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the College of DuPage Morrissey Scholarship Fund or DuPage Foundation Morrissey Charitable Trust. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019