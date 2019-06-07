Daily Herald Obituaries
Joseph Serfecz, of Elk Grove Village for 39 years. Born in Felsoszolnok, Hungary on February 19th, 1923, he passed away peacefully in his daughter's arms in hospice care at his home in West Palm Beach, FL on June 1st, 2019. Visitation will be on Sunday June 9th, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd in Elk Grove Village, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10th at Queen of the Rosary Church in Elk Grove Village. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Joseph joins his beloved wife of 58 years, Maria, in heaven. Joseph was the loving father of Judit (GD "Peanut") Serfecz Humphries Jr; grandfather of Judith and Kurt II, and a cherished uncle to many loving nieces, nephews and friends in the Chicago area, West Palm Beach, FL, Canada and Hungary. Joseph and Maria were the owners of the Grove Mall in Elk Grove Village for 21 years. Joseph was retired owner and operator of the Ben Franklin Store at the Grove Mall Shopping Center and a long time parishioner of Queen of the Rosary Church and also a member of St. Stephen King of Hungary Church of Chicago and of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in West Palm Beach, FL. Memorial Donations to St. Stephen King of Hungary Catholic Church, 2015 W. Augusta Blvd., Chicago IL. 60622 are appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019
