Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Walter Church
JOSEPH "JOEY" STOCKHAUSEN

MEDINAH - Joseph "Joey" Stockhausen, age 18, loving son of Karen (nee Doheny) and Joe (Tiffany); loving brother of Patrick and Michael and loving stepbrother of Shea and Ian; dear grandson of Gini Doheny and Joan (the late Joseph) Stockhausen. Joey will be missed by all, especially his Golden Retriever, Lucy. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, to St. Walter Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Friday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to NAMI DuPage, 115 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187 and CALO Teens, 130 Calo Lane, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 appreciated. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
