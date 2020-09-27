Joseph T. Fallon died on September 22 in his home at the age of 89 years. Joe was the devoted husband of the late Ann Fallon (2013) for nearly 60 years. He was a great dad to Joanne, Michael (Susan), and Glenn; and a proud grandpa to Ben and JD. Joe worked hard to provide for his family. He had a humble start as a printer after serving in the Army during the Korean War. He had tireless energy as a Ford dealer in Arlington Heights and Chicago for 40 years. The Big Guy Loved Life! He was a generous man - always the first to pick up a check and will be remembered for his one of a kind sayings like - "Hello, Young Person!" There will be a private burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery with a memorial celebration later this year. Remembrance donations can be made to Mercy Home www.mercyhome.org
that helped him as a young boy on the west side of Chicago.