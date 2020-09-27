1/
JOSEPH T. FALLON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph T. Fallon died on September 22 in his home at the age of 89 years. Joe was the devoted husband of the late Ann Fallon (2013) for nearly 60 years. He was a great dad to Joanne, Michael (Susan), and Glenn; and a proud grandpa to Ben and JD. Joe worked hard to provide for his family. He had a humble start as a printer after serving in the Army during the Korean War. He had tireless energy as a Ford dealer in Arlington Heights and Chicago for 40 years. The Big Guy Loved Life! He was a generous man - always the first to pick up a check and will be remembered for his one of a kind sayings like - "Hello, Young Person!" There will be a private burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery with a memorial celebration later this year. Remembrance donations can be made to Mercy Home www.mercyhome.org that helped him as a young boy on the west side of Chicago.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved