BLOOMINGDALE - Joseph Torchia, 91, a longtime resident of Bloomingdale, IL, passed away on February 13th in Chicago, surrounded by family. Joe was preceded in death by "Dort," his fanciful fun-loving wife of 64 years; siblings, John, Sam, Dorothy and Marie; favorite uncle, Joe Colemane; and best friend, Ike Clay. He will be sorely missed and is survived by his loving children, Michael (Dana); Susan (Nick) Argentine; Joseph (Kristy); Sandra (Gregg) Terrill; Gregory (Susan) and Christopher (Helen); grandchildren, Amy (Bobby), Daniel (Shailah), Vincent and Katie Argentine; Joseph (Josie), Christian and Anton Torchia; great-granddaughters, Emma and Milena Argentine; and his adoring little sister, Carole Barankiewicz. He always put his family first - his selflessness was beyond reproach. He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever. The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to Regina and Brooke for their compassion, dedication, and loving care. Memorials may be made to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020