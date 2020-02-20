Home

POWERED BY

JOSEPH TORCHIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH TORCHIA Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Joseph Torchia, 91, a longtime resident of Bloomingdale, IL, passed away on February 13th in Chicago, surrounded by family. Joe was preceded in death by "Dort," his fanciful fun-loving wife of 64 years; siblings, John, Sam, Dorothy and Marie; favorite uncle, Joe Colemane; and best friend, Ike Clay. He will be sorely missed and is survived by his loving children, Michael (Dana); Susan (Nick) Argentine; Joseph (Kristy); Sandra (Gregg) Terrill; Gregory (Susan) and Christopher (Helen); grandchildren, Amy (Bobby), Daniel (Shailah), Vincent and Katie Argentine; Joseph (Josie), Christian and Anton Torchia; great-granddaughters, Emma and Milena Argentine; and his adoring little sister, Carole Barankiewicz. He always put his family first - his selflessness was beyond reproach. He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever. The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to Regina and Brooke for their compassion, dedication, and loving care. Memorials may be made to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -