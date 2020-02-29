|
VERNON HILLS - Joseph V. Gray, a resident of Vernon Hills, Illinois, formerly of Spring Grove and Northbrook, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Vernon Hills at the age of 97 years. Joe was born on August 24, 1922 to Virgil and Eloise Gray in Decatur, Illinois. He began working early at the age of 9 as a newspaper carrier and never found himself without work until his retirement. At the age of 14, he moved to Chicago with his family and this area remained his home until his death. Joe worked as a carpenter in the Chicago area, building many of the homes Niles, IL. He worked on many projects including the Airie Crown Theater and Wrigley Field. He spent the final years of his career working as a carpenter for the Carpentersville School District where is was fondly known as Mr. Joe. Joe was a WWII veteran, serving his country as a communications officer in the US Navy, sending Morse Code messages to command stations all over the world. His ship, the Doyen, witnessed the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima. He was a Knight in the McHenry Knights of Columbus, longtime chairman of the Knights Blood Drive, a member of the McHenry Sportsman's Club, and a member of the Vernon Hills Senior Club. But most importantly, Joe was a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his sister Nina Hoehn, children Joseph Virgil Gray (Cathy Gray), Bill (Deb) Cindy Ugaste (Tony), David Gray (Tracy), eight grandchildren Lisa Diedrich, Ross Gray, Andy Gray, Tony Ugaste, Joe Ugaste, Brad Gray, Matt Ugaste, and Taylor Gray. Eight great-grandchildren with another soon to arrive. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Florence Gray, daughter-in-law Etera Gray, sisters Norma Strauss, Doris Wager, and many special nieces and nephews. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 1, from 5-8 pm, at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL 60060 or at 10 am before the 11 am service held at the funeral home the following day. Per his wishes, Joe will be cremated and at a later date will be buried with his wife in Chicago. For information, visit kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020