Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
MOUNT PROSPECT - Joseph W. Morrissey, age 87. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" Morrissey (nee Schaber); loving father of Joseph (Monica) Morrissey, Michael Morrissey, Terry Morrissey, Christine Morrissey and Colleen (David) Rigg; cherished grandfather of Collin (Josh), Julia, Ben, Chloe and Ian; dear brother of John (Marion) Morrissey and Joanne (David) Hemmerling; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. One of Joe's claims to fame was that he was Evanston's first triplets. Besides this distinction, Joe had a hole in one at the Mount Prospect Golf Course. Some of his] favorite things included spending time with family and friends, attending sporting events and visiting White Lake. Visitation Monday April 1, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Tuesday April 2, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment following the Mass at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
