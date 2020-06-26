JOSEPH W. SZCZUBELEK Jr.
1946 - 2020
ALGONQUIN - Joseph W. Szczubelek, Jr., age 73. Joe was the oldest of three children of Joseph and Harriet Szczubelek. Harriet passed away on December 5th, 1999. Joseph Szczubelek Sr. passed away May 11th, 2007. His sister Camille Seitz (Robert) passed away May, 2017. Brother-in-law Robert Seitz passed away May 2020. Survived by his sister Kathleen (Jerry) McGrath, 5 nieces, 1 nephew and 12 great nieces and nephews. Graveside Service Friday, June 26 at 10:30 AM at Barrington United Methodist Church, 98 Algonquin Road, Barrington, Illinois 60010. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
