Joseph Walter Guge of Burns, Wy, formerly of Sheridan, WY passed away at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY on Saturday February 16, 2019. Joe was born on June 3, 1953 to Walter and Dorothy (Weston) Guge in Elgin, IL. He graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin. On May 3, 1980 he was united in marriage to Cynthia Whalen. They went on to have four children and 26 wonderful years together. Joe worked for Kellenberger's Auto Service and Les Jones Automotive in Elgin, IL., where he showed his love of repairing and restoring cards. The family moved to Sheridan WY., where he fell in love with the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and camp in the Big Horn Mountains with his family. In Sheridan Joe continued his love of cars working at Riley Motors, Fremont Toyota and finally Smith Rinker Repair. Joe loved to be surrounded by his grandchildren and family. He had a heart of gold, helping anyone where he could. He is survived by his four children, Nick and Sara Guge and their children Taylor and Nathan in Burns, WY., Jason and Amber Guge and their children Ethan and Elliott in Helena, MT., Abby and Chris Vine and their children Henrik and Elaina in Loveland, CO., and Tyler Guge, USMC, in Okinawa, Japan. He is also survived by his sisters Betty (Ed) McManaway of Whitewater, WI and Marilyn Bassler of Elgin, IL., his brothers Albert Guge of Elgin IL and Leonard (Sally) Guge of Huntley, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia and his parents. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and will be in Sheridan, WY. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary