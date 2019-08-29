|
GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Joseph William Lenzen, 92, is from 9-10 AM Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 West Erhart Rd., Mundelein. Funeral mass 10 AM. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Fremont Center. He was born March 22, 192, in Fremont Township (rural Grayslake), to Bernard and Elizabeth (nee Stoffel) Lenzen and passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019, at home. Joe was a carpenter/laborer most of his life. He was active with Cub Scouts, 4H and enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his wife Coletta (nee Weidner) whom he married on July 23, 1949, his children Marlene (Bill) May, Clyde (Teresa) Lenzen, Jeonilla (Rick) Van Houten, Ken (Karen) Lenzen, Steve (the late Lois) Lenzen, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, siblings Bernard (Mercedes) Lenzen, Clara (the late Jerome) Tonyan, Florence (Walter) Weidner, sister-in-law Teresa Lenzen and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Remi Lenzen, sisters Mary (Sister Agnes Claire), Cecelia (Elmer) Diedrich, Catherine (Augie) Augenbach, Loretta (Wilbur) Manke, Rose (Arnie) Kalbunde, Josephine Lenzen, his brothers John Lenzen and Clarence (Azelia) Lenzen. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
