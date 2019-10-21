|
Joseph "Joe" William Sausen passed away October 15, 2019 ; loving son of Jim and Anita Sausen, cherished brother of Katherine (Nick) Snyman and Anne Sausen. He is preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Peg Sausen and uncles Bill and Bob Sausen. Joe is survived by his grandmother Mary Hagen of St. Paul, MN and adored niece and nephews Sophia, Nico and Luke. He is also survived by dozens of loving aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many dear friends. Born Jan. 18, 1986, and raised in Roselle, Joe enjoyed all the time he could with family and friends, whether on the golf course, listening to music or just being together. For the last two years he lived in Neptune, NJ working for Hewlett Packard Enterprises. Visitation Friday, October 25, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapel, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 26, 11:00 a.m. at St. Walter Church, 130 W. Pine St., Roselle, IL. Everyone is invited for a celebration of Joe's life immediately following the service at Chandler's Chop House & Grille, 401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2019