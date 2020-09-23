1/
JOSEPHINE A. COPPOLA
Josephine A. Coppola, nee John, age 89. Beloved mother of James and Michael; loving grandmother of Nikki and JD, dearest great-grandmother of Maggie and Katie; dear sister of Nellie John, Mary (the late Bob) Procunier and the late Elsie Sargis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Family and Friends to Meet Monday, Sept. 28, 9:45 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove for Committal Services at 10:00 a.m. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Masks and proper social distancing required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
10:30 - 03:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
SEP
28
Memorial Gathering
09:45 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
SEP
28
Committal
10:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
