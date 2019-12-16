|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Josephine (Jankauskas) Benas, 94, was called to rest on November 28, 2019. Josephine was the beloved wife of the late George Benas. Loving mom of Barbara (Dennis) Marty, Bonnie, George (Robin) and John (MaryAnne) Benas. Dear Nana of six, Joseph (Angela) Marty, Beth (Philip) Maclin, Marie Ferentz, Barbara, Emily and Rose Benas. Treasured Great-Nana to Jessica and Leah Marty, Carter, Kellen and Asha Maclin and Lucy Ferentz. Visitation December 20th, 9:30 am at St Colette Church, 3900 Meadow, Rolling Meadows followed by mass at 10:30. Burial will be at St Casimir Cemetery 4401 W. 111th St- Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Colette Church or the . Information 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 16, 2019