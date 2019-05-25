VOLO - Josephine Cobb ne Cwierz, age 79, died as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on May 17, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born on March 1, 1940 in Poland and was united in marriage to Stephen E. Cobb on December 20, 1983 in Las Vegas. Josephine was office manager for United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) #1540 for 29 years and retired in 1998. She was a follower of the Lord and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Stephen; and her nieces and nephew, Sharon Opryszek, Michelle Gittings, and Ronald Opryszek. Josephine was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Opryszek. A gathering will be held at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050 on May 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral blessing at 3 p.m. The family suggests memorials to an Alzheimer's Organization of your choice. For information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com to leave an online condolence message for her family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary