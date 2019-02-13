|
NAPERVILLE - Josephine E. Bontempo, 93. Dear daughter of the late Basso and Catherine Bontempo; loving sister of the late Arnold Bontempo, Gilda Ulmes, Phyllis van Kessel and Norma Perdew; cherished aunt of Theodore van Kessel, Peter van Kessel, Carol Bontempo, Laura Bontempo, David Bontempo, Richard Ulmes, Steven Ulmes, Chip Ulmes and the late Katherine van Kessel and Eric Ulmes. Josephine was born in and lived most of her life in New York City, and deeply loved being a native New Yorker. She was an administrator for Tarnell Company and worked in the Empire State Building for nearly 40 years. Subsequently, during her retirement, Josephine enjoyed volunteering at charitable organizations including the Light House, shopping in Manhattan, and visiting her nieces and nephews and their families. She loved all of her siblings, nieces and nephews and was a doting aunt. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral Service 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019