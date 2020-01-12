Daily Herald Obituaries
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Home for the Elderly
80 W. Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL
JOSEPHINE H. GOLIK


1922 - 2019
JOSEPHINE H. GOLIK Obituary
Josephine H. Golik, age 97, of Palatine, IL died Sunday, December 15, 2019. Josephine was born in Sobieski, Wisconsin on October 1, 1922. She was the daughter of Stanley and Catherine (nee Lucarz) Golik. Josephine was a 40 year resident of West Dundee, Illinois. For the past 11 years, Josephine has resided at St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Palatine, Illinois. Survivors include her sister, Wanda A. Green and numerous nieces and nephews located in Illinois and Wisconsin. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Home for the Elderly, 80 W. Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Joseph Home for the Elderly, 80 W. Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois 60067. To donate online, go to: https://littlesistersofthepoorpalatine. weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/ Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-742-2100 or http://www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
