Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
JOSEPHINE J. WOJCIUCH

MOUNT PROSPECT - Josephine J. Wojciuch, age 95, passed away March 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Alex; dear mother of Karen (Dave) Gurniewicz and the late Janice (Tony) Avigliano; proud grandmother of Christopher (Christine) Glomski, Jaclyn (Jeff) Kapcheck and Michael Adams; great-grandmother of Alex, Nicholas, and Rebecca Glomski and Jeffrey, Jonathan and Jack Kapcheck; fond sister of the late Natalie Koziol, Francis Repka, Irene Colglazier, and Raymond and Eugene Tarnowski. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10 am until time of funeral service 12 Noon at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials to JourneyCare Hospice appreciated. For information: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
