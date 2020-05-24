|
Josephine Louise Heyden, age 95, left her body peacefully on May 18, 2020. Born on August 2, 1924, in Mazomanie, WI, the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Linley) Wolf. A devoted mother, sister, teacher, writer and artist, Josephine was a lover of life! The third oldest of eight siblings, the farmland setting fostered her life's passions. She was awarded a full scholarship to Edgewood College, and after teaching in a rural school she returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison earning a BA in Education and Art. There she met the love of her life Donald H. Heyden, they married in 1950 and raised three children in Inverness, IL. Josephine continued to teach for the next 40 years where she was Art Chairperson for Palatine School District 15. Earning her Masters and Advanced degrees at Northern Illinois University, she spent her lifetime in service of others to create a better life for those she taught. Josephine enjoyed summers at her Northwoods lake home, where she continued her writing and painting. Of her many accomplishments she wrote a semi- autobiographical novel titled "Torn Pages," recounting her time as the sole teacher of a one-room schoolhouse. Endurance, willpower and strength stand out as her most inspiring qualities. She was a silent observer, inwardly absorbing all that was beautiful around her. She was kind to all and lived the true meaning of love, compassion and wisdom. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Yvonne Heyden (formerly Bouzo), Yvette Gellis and husband Andrew, and loving son, Marc Heyden and wife Marianne. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Michael Bouzo, Suzanne Bouzo, Maxwell Heyden, Jack Heyden, Audrey Heyden, Alec Gellis, and Alyse Gellis, beloved sister Mary Riedy, her dear brother, John (Alena) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, of 45 years, her parents, her brothers, Leonard, Frank "Sonny" (Eva), Paul (Lynn), and sisters, June Brunner (John), Lucy Hillestad (Don), and brother-in-law, Jerome Riedy. Visitation Saturday, May 30th 9 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. at Church. Due to Covid restrictions of no more than 10, Mass will be private. Graveside Service to follow at Mazomanie Cemetery in Mazomanie, WI at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to The Nurses Collection at St. Patrick's Nursing Home, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich- Jones Funeral Home, 44 South Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540. Info, 630-355-0213. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020