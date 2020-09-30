HANIVER PARK - Josephine Martens (nee Filippelli), 85, formerly of Hanover Park, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born August 1, 1935 in Calabria, Italy. Josephine's two most important things in her life was her faith and her family. She was a member of the choir at St. Peter Damian Catholic Church in Bartlett. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Rajca and Vernon Martens; loving mom of Richard (Suzanne) and Lori (Paul) Dvorak; cherished grandma of Rin; fond daughter of the late Frank and Laura (nee Magnelli) Filippelli; and kind sister of Guy (Connie) Filippelli. Visitation 9:00am until time of service 11:00a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.