PALATINE - Josephine Selsky, age 90, was born on February 12, 1930 to Lucy and Joseph Ignoffo in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away on May 28, 2020. Josephine is the beloved wife of the late Victor William Selsky. Loving mother of JoAnn DeAngeles, John Selsky, Diane Selsky and the late Michael Selsky. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Cones, Melissa Bergner, Thomas DeAngeles, David Selsky, Samantha Selsky, Jacob Selsky and Kate Selsky. Great grandmother of Michael Cones, Kirsten Cones, Adelyn Cones, Julia Bergner, Noah Bergner and Brianna Gibbs. Dear sister of Dominick Ignoffo and the late Carlo Ignoffo. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed! Services will be planned at a future date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.