JOSEPHINE SELSKY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPHINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALATINE - Josephine Selsky, age 90, was born on February 12, 1930 to Lucy and Joseph Ignoffo in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away on May 28, 2020. Josephine is the beloved wife of the late Victor William Selsky. Loving mother of JoAnn DeAngeles, John Selsky, Diane Selsky and the late Michael Selsky. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Cones, Melissa Bergner, Thomas DeAngeles, David Selsky, Samantha Selsky, Jacob Selsky and Kate Selsky. Great grandmother of Michael Cones, Kirsten Cones, Adelyn Cones, Julia Bergner, Noah Bergner and Brianna Gibbs. Dear sister of Dominick Ignoffo and the late Carlo Ignoffo. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed! Services will be planned at a future date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved