Joshua Page, 35, formerly of Palatine, died suddenly April 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. Josh had a passion for learning. At a young age, reading became very important to him, and a day didn't go by without a book in his hand. He had a love for languages, and as teen, he learned to speak German, and later on taught himself Russian. As a member of the US Marine Corps, Josh learned to speak Arabic, which enabled him to travel to Jordan while he served. He was also able to realize his dream from youth, and lived in Germany for a short time. Last November, Josh was honored at a US Vets fundraiser for achievements he accomplished while living in Las Vegas. Josh also had an ear for music. He was involved in school bands for 8 years, playing trumpet, tuba, guitar, and piano, and also experimented with cello and bagpipes. His quick wit, dry sense of humor, and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Josh is survived by his mother, Sandy Page; sister, Kristi Barnes (Jason); aunt, Loren Havranek; Papa, Jack Havranek; nephews, Tyler, Logan, and Caden; cousins, Matt and Claire and their parents, Yvonne and Jerry Beyer; and all of the loving people at US Vets Las Vegas. A celebration of Josh's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2:00 pm at Unity Northwest Church, 259 E. Central Road, Des Plaines.







