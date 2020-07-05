1/
JOVANNA N. "JOANN" VIOLA
ADDISON - JoVanna N. "Joann" Viola (nee LaBrasca), April 9, 1932 - July 2, 2020. Born in Chicago. Joann Viola, age 88, a longtime resident of Addison, passed away on July 2, 2020. Joann is the beloved wife of the late Henry Viola; the loving mother of Barbara (Kevin) Yorke, Donna (John) Fatigato and Lori (Ron) Campbell; beloved daughter of the late Carl LaBrasca and Christine LaBrasca (nee Piediscalzi); proud grandmother of Gianna, Marisa, Dominic, Erica and Sam; great-grandmother of Kensley, Rowan, Olive, Oskar and Mia; dear sister of Josephine (Bob) Swanson, Nick (Lola) LaBrasca and the late Carl LaBrasca Jr.; aunt of many. A Celebration of Life Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Addison is private and limited at this time. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Arrangements by Brust Funeral Home in Villa Park. Our words or time together could never be long enough. The lives that you touched are too many to count. The love and support you gave to us all could never be forgotten. Until we meet again.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
