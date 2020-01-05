Home

St Andrew United Methodist Chr
250 N Gary Ave
Carol Stream, IL 60188
JOYANNE SANDY Obituary
CAROL STREAM - Joyanne Sandy (nee Chandler), 72, formerly of Chillicothe, died January 2, 2020. Joy was the beloved wife of Ronald; loving mother of Stephanie (T.J.) Whittenhall, Mitchell (Kari) and Kristin (Kevin White) Sandy-White; proud grandmother of Andy, Joey, Abby Whittenhall and Sam White; cherished sister of the late Dixie (David) Cushing. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 11, 1:00pm until time of memorial service 3:00pm at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 250 N. Gary Avenue, Carol Stream. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrew United Methodist Church would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
