ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Joyce A. Barrow, 79, passed away April 14, 2019, at Lee Manor. Loving mother of Julie Barrow, Janet (Bob) Ford, and David (Sarah) Barrow. Dear grandmother of Jaclyn, Colton (Brooke), and Tamara Ford; Sam and Emma Barrow. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Marge Pharo of Beloit, WI, and her brother, Terry (Violet) Pharo. A graduate of Rockford Memorial Nursing program, she worked as an RN for 40 years and was a gentle, kind woman. Arrangements private. Family welcomes prayers.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019