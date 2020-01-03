Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chandler's
401 N. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL
JOYCE A. LAMBERTY


1935 - 2019
JOYCE A. LAMBERTY Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Joyce A. Lamberty (nee Levengood) passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Born July 28, 1935 in Quincy, Illinois, to Everett and Margaret (Fleer) Levengood. Joyce retired in 1997 as accounts payable supervisor for Maine Township High School District 207. She was a devoted and selfless mother to her three children, Jeffrey (Cindy) Lamberty, James Lamberty and Janet Lamberty, grandmother to Jennifer Taylor, Marine SSGT Joseph (Teagan) Lamberty, Kyle Lamberty, Kelli Lamberty, Casandra Slavik, Jennifer Slazes, Daniel Slazes, and great-grandmother to Liam Lamberty, Luna Lamberty, Katieann Slavik, Logan Slavik, Grace Slavik and Autumn Huffman. Joyce loved the Cubs, the Bears and never missed an episode of Jeopardy (don't even think of calling her at 3:30!). She was generous, witty, kind and had a genuine interest in everything her family and friends had going on in their lives. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Richard Levengood, and her sister Donna Hansen. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Chandler's, 401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194 from Noon until 3:00pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
