ROLLING MEADOWS - Joyce A. Paweleck (nee Moritz), 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31st. She was born in Chicago on December 19, 1928, to the late William and Marie (Wickman) Moritz. Joyce captured the hearts of all who knew her. She was a natural born nurturer and was full of love for everyone that crossed paths with her. She was happiest doing laundry, ironing, cooking and hosting family gatherings. She took great pride ensuring everyone was taken care of. She was a strong woman and the backbone of our family. You could always drop by anytime and were welcomed with open arms. Joyce worked in the Rolling Meadows High School Cafeteria for 25 years, where she retired as Assistant Cook in 2004. She was grateful for every day and loved spending time with her family, extended family and friends. The joy she was given by helping and doing for others was remarkable. She was known to many as Mom, Ma, Grandma, Grams, Auntie Joyce, and GG. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Paweleck; son, Robert W. Paweleck; daughter, Cheryl A. Montoya; grandsons, Toby and Nicholas Weinfurter. Surviving are her children, Linda Weinfurter (Miguel Valdes), Joseph Jr. (Victoria) and Cathy Paglia (Joseph); daughter-in-law, Judy Paweleck; son-in-law, Al Weinfurter; sister-in-law, Carol Paweleck; grandchildren, Lisa (Gary), Sue, Jacob (Vanessa), Matt (Jen), Joey (Christina), Michael (Denise), Jenni (Nick), Kaytee, David, Brian, Jimmy, and Joey; great-grandchildren, Marco, Kimberly, Gaby, Matthew, Megan, Ion, Nathan, Dylan, Cole, Andrew, Ian, David, Riley, Maddy, Anthony, Chase, Daniel, Wes, Jax, and Noah; as well as 4 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to the unprecedented time in the world, funeral services were private. A celebration of life and memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. For information, 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020