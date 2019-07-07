|
SCHAUMBURG - Joyce Ann "Joy" Duszynski, age 72, a resident of Schaumburg. Loving wife of Thomas Duszynski, mother of Steve Duszynski, Lisa (John) Menich, and Jeff (Belinda) Duszynski. Awesome grandma to Zachariah, Hannah (Trey), Elijah, Ryan, London, and Thomas. Joy lived up to her name. She was generous of spirit, quick to smile, made others feel welcome and cared for, and always looked "on the bright side." A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Friendship Village, 350 W. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194. Visitation 3:00pm-5:00pm. Memorial Service at 5:00pm.Valet service provided. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the /, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019