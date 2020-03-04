Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
1-847-635-5900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
JOYCE C. ALONZI

JOYCE C. ALONZI Obituary
Joyce C. Alonzi, (nee Leckie), age 80. Beloved wife of Vincent G. Alonzi, Sr. Loving mother of Maria A. (Greg) Mangler-Salzman and Vincent G., Jr. (Dayna Comfort). Cherished grandmother of Kelsey Mangler, Francesca, Quintin, Dominic and Brianna Alonzi and former daughter-in-law Annette Alonzi. Dear sister of Fred, Jr., Bruce and Nancy Leckie. Visitation Thursday, 2PM to 8PM at River Woods Funeral Chapel, 205 S. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Chapel Services at the funeral home Friday 11AM. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. 847-635-5900, riverwoodsfc.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
