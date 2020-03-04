|
Joyce C. Alonzi, (nee Leckie), age 80. Beloved wife of Vincent G. Alonzi, Sr. Loving mother of Maria A. (Greg) Mangler-Salzman and Vincent G., Jr. (Dayna Comfort). Cherished grandmother of Kelsey Mangler, Francesca, Quintin, Dominic and Brianna Alonzi and former daughter-in-law Annette Alonzi. Dear sister of Fred, Jr., Bruce and Nancy Leckie. Visitation Thursday, 2PM to 8PM at River Woods Funeral Chapel, 205 S. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Chapel Services at the funeral home Friday 11AM. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. 847-635-5900, riverwoodsfc.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020