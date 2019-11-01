Home

JOYCE D. DIETER

JOYCE D. DIETER Obituary
WARRENVILLE - Joyce D. Dieter, 76, formerly of Warrenville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. She joins her husband, Ronald W. Dieter, in eternal rest. Joyce is survived by her children, David (Christine) Dieter, Cindy Dieter and Cathy (Lee) Lowers; 6 grandchildren, Heather, Ryan, Eric, Andrea, Tricia and Josh; four great-grandchildren; and preceded in death by two great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Illinois. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
