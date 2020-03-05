|
|
WINFIELD - Joyce E. Sennett, 90, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of March second. Joyce was born on July 9, 1929 to Gertrude (Heinz) and Henry Higgins. She was the eldest of four and is survived by her siblings Jim Higgins, Jack Higgins, and Joanne Pins. She attended St. Petronille Grade School in Glen Ellen and Trinity High School in Forest Park, where, at five foot, two inches tall she was a star of the basketball team. She went on to study at Rosary College, also in Forest Park, Illinois. While working in Chicago in 1955, she met and married Albert Sennett of Batavia, Illinois. Joyce and Al had seven children: Barbara, Lee, Cindy, Sheila, John, Peter, and Paul. At the time of her death, Joyce had fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. As the granddaughter of two prominent Winfield families, the Higgins's and the Heinz's, Joyce took great pride in her heritage and her community. She was very active in the Winfield Junior Women's Club and the Winfield Fireman's Auxiliary. Joyce loved her family, the Fighting Irish, Neil Diamond, Robert Redford, gardening, and her Cubbies (not necessarily in that order ). She was predeceased by her parents, Gert and Henry, her husband, Albert, and her two precious grandchildren, Alec and Hailey. Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 7 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 East Roosevelt Road in Wheaton, IL. A reception will follow the service. Graveside prayers, for anyone interested in attending will be held at approximately 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Joyce's memory to Peace Hospice of Naperville, The Sisters of St. Francis in Rochester, Minnesota, or a . Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020