JOYCE ELAINE SHAFFER
Visitation for Joyce Elaine Shaffer of Streamwood since 1958 will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 1:00p.m. until time of service 3:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Interment private due to COVID. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions a max. of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and all we be required to wear masks. Joyce is the beloved wife of the late Carl P. Shaffer; loving mother of Keith (Nancy), Gary, David (Kim), Dana Shaffer and Julie (Terry) Repp; cherished grandmother of Keith Shaffer, Jr., Kurt Shaffer, Matthew (Jamie) Sibigtroth, Terry Repp, and Jennifer Repp; proud great grandmother of Jana Reed, Beau and Luke Sibigtroth. For information, 630-289-8054.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
AUG
23
Service
03:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
